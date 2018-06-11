News Release: Proposals Now Accepted for MED Week Workshop/Training Facilitators

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tiffany Jones
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2674
Proposals Now Accepted for MED Week Workshop/Training Facilitators
GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2018) – Proposals are now being accepted from individuals, businesses, and organizations interested in volunteering to lead a workshop or training session for local minority and women businesses during this year’s MED (Minority/Women Enterprise Development) Week
Interested applicants should complete and submit this form
All workshops and training will take place on September 26, Development Day, of MED Week. Examples of past workshops offered to MED Week participants include Cash Flow Management and Record Keeping, Marketing and Sales, and Business Opportunities in Downtown Greensboro.
Greensboro’s MED Week is coordinated by a committee comprised of representatives from the City of Greensboro, Guilford County, NC A&T State University, UNCG and Guilford Country Schools. MED Week is a national-wide recognition and celebration of the accomplishments of minority and women businesses and their supporters during the previous year.
Learn more about minority and women’s business enterprises on the City’s M/WBE Office Web page
# # #
Debby Davis
Communications Specialist
Communications & Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
336-373-3640
300 W. Washington St., Greensboro
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Twitter
YouTube
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.