News Release: Proposals Now Accepted for MED Week Workshop/Training Facilitators

Proposals Now Accepted for MED Week Workshop/Training Facilitators

GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2018) – Proposals are now being accepted from individuals, businesses, and organizations interested in volunteering to lead a workshop or training session for local minority and women businesses during this year’s MED (Minority/Women Enterprise Development) Week , September 24-28.

Interested applicants should complete and submit this form by June 29, outlining what topic they want to cover. Proposals will be reviewed by the MED Week Committee and selections will be made based on scheduling needs and uniqueness of the workshop/training offered.

All workshops and training will take place on September 26, Development Day, of MED Week. Examples of past workshops offered to MED Week participants include Cash Flow Management and Record Keeping, Marketing and Sales, and Business Opportunities in Downtown Greensboro.

Greensboro’s MED Week is coordinated by a committee comprised of representatives from the City of Greensboro, Guilford County, NC A&T State University, UNCG and Guilford Country Schools. MED Week is a national-wide recognition and celebration of the accomplishments of minority and women businesses and their supporters during the previous year.

Learn more about minority and women’s business enterprises on the City’s M/WBE Office Web page or call 336-373-2674.

