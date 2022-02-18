News Release: Primrose Avenue Road Closure Begins February 21

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372
Primrose Avenue Road Closure Begins February 21
GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2022) – Beginning at 7 am Monday, February 21, Primrose Avenue between Prince Road and the power line crossing just north of Princess Road will be closed to through-traffic due to the installation of a new sewer line. The work, which will be underway daily, is expected to continue for about one month, weather-permitting.
Residents will have access to their driveways along that section of Primrose, but all other motorists should follow the detour signs or find alternate routes to avoid the work area.
