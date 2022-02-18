News Release: Primrose Avenue Road Closure Begins February 21

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372

Primrose Avenue Road Closure Begins February 21

GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2022) – Beginning at 7 am Monday, February 21, Primrose Avenue between Prince Road and the power line crossing just north of Princess Road will be closed to through-traffic due to the installation of a new sewer line. The work, which will be underway daily, is expected to continue for about one month, weather-permitting.

Residents will have access to their driveways along that section of Primrose, but all other motorists should follow the detour signs or find alternate routes to avoid the work area.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>