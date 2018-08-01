News Release: Precautionary Measures Being Taken as Greensboro Investigates Elevated Levels of PFOS/PFOA

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Precautionary Measures Being Taken as Greensboro Investigates Elevated Levels of PFOS/PFOA

GREENSBORO, NC (August 1, 2018) – On July 30, 2018, the City of Greensboro’s Water Resources Department received sample results that showed the finished water from the Mitchell Water Treatment Plant exceeded the US EPA health advisory level for perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and related chemical perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). The EPA established the health advisory levels at 70 parts per trillion to provide Americans, including the most sensitive populations, with a margin of protection from a lifetime of exposure to PFOA and PFOS from drinking water. The concentration of PFOS and PFOA in the finished water from the treatment plant was 71 ppt and 9 ppt respectively. While no drinking water regulatory limit was violated, we offer our firm resolve to address the concern the exceedance of a health advisory raises.

PFOS and PFOA belong to a family of manmade chemicals that were used for more than 50 years to make products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water. Perfluorinated compounds like PFOS and PFOA are extremely stable and do not breakdown in the environment.

Common uses of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) include:

* Nonstick cookware, stain-resistant carpets and fabrics

* Coatings on some food packaging, especially microwave popcorn bags and fast food wrappers

* Components of fire-fighting foam

* Many industrial applications

In 2014, the Water Resources Department detected and reported to the State Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the presence of PFOS and PFOA in the drinking water. At that time the chemicals were added to the list of substances that water utilities monitored as part of the EPA Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule (UCMR) that requires large water suppliers to test for select unregulated contaminants.

The Department has been very proactive in our efforts to investigate the source and research ways to address the presence of this contaminant of emerging concern in the city’s water supply watershed. To date, the Water Resources Department has advanced a comprehensive and aggressive response to PFAS contamination in the city’s drinking water supply. Specific measures can be found online .

The primary mission of the Water Resources Department is to provide the highest level of utility service to our customers. A very important part of that mission includes providing safe clean drinking water that meets the highest standards of quality. To that end, the department will continue to work with key stakeholders with the purpose of formulating and executing a response that substantially reduces or removes PFOS and PFOA in the city’s watershed through treatment and source reduction measures. By doing so the city will be well positioned to address this and other contaminants of emerging concern in advance of any future regulatory limit. Customers can contact the department’s water quality laboratory at 336-373-7527 with any questions or concerns.

For more information on PFOS and PFOA, visit: www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/drinking-waterhealth-advisories-pfoa-and-pfos

