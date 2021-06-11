News Release: Portions of Wendover Avenue Set to Close June 13

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Craig McKinney
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4184
Portions of Wendover Avenue Set to Close June 13
GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2021) – Beginning at 5 am Sunday, June 13, portions of Wendover Avenue lanes near the Market Street interchange will be closed in both directions due to NC Department of Transportation work. The job is expected to be complete by 5 pm that day. Motorists should use alternate routes or expect delays in the area.
