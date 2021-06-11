News Release: Portions of Wendover Avenue Set to Close June 13

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Craig McKinney

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4184

Portions of Wendover Avenue Set to Close June 13

GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2021) – Beginning at 5 am Sunday, June 13, portions of Wendover Avenue lanes near the Market Street interchange will be closed in both directions due to NC Department of Transportation work. The job is expected to be complete by 5 pm that day. Motorists should use alternate routes or expect delays in the area.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.