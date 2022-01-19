News Release: Portion of Pembroke Road Closed on January 22

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7246
Portion of Pembroke Road Closed on January 22
GREENSBORO, NC (January 19, 2022) – A portion of Pembroke Road, from Starmount Farms Drive to Northline Avenue, will be closed from 6 am to 6 pm Saturday, January 22, weather permitting, as a crane is brought in for a roof repair at 3200 Northline Ave.
Motorists can expect delays traveling in the area and are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the work zone.
