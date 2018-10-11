News Release: Portion of Horse Pen Creek Road Closed

Portion of Horse Pen Creek Road Closed

GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2018) — A portion of Horse Pen Creek Road, between Jessup Grove Road and Drawbridge Parkway, will be closed after a section of the road was washed out during Tropical Storm Michael.

“The road will be closed at least through tomorrow,” said Adam Fischer, the City’s director of Transportation. “Tomorrow we will be able to assess how long the it will take to repair the road.”

Access to Caldwell Academy and Greensboro Montesorri School will be from the south on Horse Pen Creek Road.

