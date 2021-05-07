News Release: Portion of Bellemeade Street Closed May 11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105
Portion of Bellemeade Street Closed May 11
GREENSBORO, NC (May 7, 2021) – Bellemeade Street, from Eugene Street to Edgeworth Street, will be closed from 9 am to 1 pm, Tuesday, May 11, for placement of building materials. Drivers should avoid the area.
