News Release: Police Seize 22 Pounds of Methamphetamine

Police Seize 22 Pounds of Methamphetamine

GREENSBORO, NC (August 29, 2018) – On August 25, 2018 at approximately 11:30 am officers with the Greensboro Policed department Vice Narcotics Squad in conjunction with Homeland Security officers conducted an operation stemming from a long term narcotics trafficking investigation. As a result five individuals were arrested and 22.18 pounds of crystal methamphetamine along with a small amount of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm were seized. The arrest occurred in the 4200 block of West Market Street. There were no injuries.

Roberto Aguilar-Velasquez, H/M 24, of Eden, NC, Fausto Real-Pineda, H/M 24, of Shelbyville, TN, Rafael Rendon, H/M 36, of Atlanta, GA, Sabino Silva Rios H/M 37, of Eden, NC, and Victor Lorenzo Cisneros, H/M 32, of Atlanta, GA were all taken into custody.

Each of the individuals arrested is being held in the Guilford County jail under a $1,000,000 bond. The individuals face various weapons and narcotics violations including trafficking methamphetamine.

