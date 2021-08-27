News Release: Police Respond to Discharge Call at 100 E. Police Plaza

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Respond to Discharge Call at 100 E. Police Plaza

GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2021) – On August 27, at approximately 3:13 p.m. Officers responded to the 100 Block of E. Police Plaza in reference to a discharge of firearm call. At this time no additional information is available.

At this time S. Eugene Street and Federal Place are closed from McGee St. to West Washington Street and West Washington Street is closed eastbound from Eugene to Federal Place. McGee Street is closed from Federal Place to Eugene Street. Motorist are asked to avoid the area at this time.

All media is asked to stage at the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office parking lot located at 400 W. Washington Street. The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.