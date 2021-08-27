News Release: Police Respond to Discharge Call at 100 E. Police Plaza Update

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: The roads have been reopened.

Police Respond to Discharge Call at 100 E. Police Plaza

GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2021) – At approximately 3:08 pm an individual entered the parking lot of the Greensboro Police Department, located at 100 E. Police Plaza, and set fire to a police vehicle. When approached by police the suspect assaulted an officer. Three officers discharged their weapon ending the threat to the officers. The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene. One officer was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Investigators are still working to identify the suspect as well as notify next of kin. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will conduct the investigation into the incident. The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed. As is departmental policy, the officers involved in this incident will be placed on administrative duty.

At this time S. Eugene Street and Federal Place are closed from McGee St. to West Washington Street and West Washington Street is closed eastbound from Eugene to Federal Place. McGee Street is closed from Federal Place to Eugene Street. Motorist are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

