News Release: Police Respond to Barricaded Subject on Adams Fram Parkway and Hilltop Road

Police Respond to Barricaded Subject on Adams Farm Parkway and Hilltop Road
GREENSBORO, NC (February 16, 2022) – At approximately 10 am Greensboro Police responded to a barricaded subject call at the Advenir Apartment Complex located on Adams Farm Parkway. Greensboro Police were called to assist U.S. Marshals who were attempting to serve outstanding warrants on a resident in the complex.
The subject was taken into custody shortly after 1 pm. One building in the complex was evacuated and residents in that building can now return to their homes. Additional media inquiries about this case should be directed to the U.S. Marshals Office of Public Affairs at 703-740-1699.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
