News Release: Police on the Lookout for ATM Card Skimmers

Police on the Lookout for ATM Card Skimmers

GREENSBORO, NC (February 2, 2019) – On January 31, 2019, Greensboro Police Officers were contacted in regards to an ATM Skimmer located in the area of Randleman Rd, in Greensboro. The Skimmer was placed inside the card reader and is designed to steal the account information from the Debit cards which have been encoded with a chip. These skimmers are designed to steal the account information from the user’s card which is then downloaded to a computer and can be re-coded into “cloned” or counterfeit debit cards and used by the perpetrators. Data can also be used directly for on-line purchases or sold to data collectors overseas. As with any fraud associated with debit or credit cards, the Greensboro Police Department recommends that citizens keep daily check of their bank accounts through smart phone apps or by logging onto their account via computer. Any transactions that do not look legitimate should immediately be flagged and the customer’s financial institution contacted. Smaller transactions for $1 to $2 dollars that look weird should also be noted as this is one way that criminals committing fraud attempt to determine if the counterfeit card is usable.

The Greensboro Police Department reminds financial card owners to remember to examine any ATM they use to see if it has been tampered with. Things to look for would be scratches or adhesive residue located around the card reader entry point or any abnormal or askew metal or plastic around the entry point of the ATM. Users should also look for lighting on or around the ATM that appear to be strobing or flickering, indicating possible mini camera placement to observe PIN entry as well as any lingering people in the area. If anything like this should be noted the customer should contact Law Enforcement and the bank immediately.

As with any unusual activity for a client’s bank account, it is recommended to immediately contact the Bank or Financial Institution and advise them of the suspicious activity on the account. In these instances, once the activity has been confirmed to be unauthorized or fraudulent have the card immediately de-activated and a new card issued. The Greensboro Police Department works closely with the Banking Industry and the United States Secret Service in regards to investigating these types of crimes. If you have any information on possible individuals using skimming technology to commit fraud we would request that you contact police or Crime Stoppers at 336.373.1000.

