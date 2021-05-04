News Release: Police Make Charges in 2018 Death Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

Police Make Charges in 2018 Death Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (May 4, 2021) – On May 4, 2021 Robert Spake III, 37 years old of Greensboro, was arrested by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and charged in the 2018 death of 29 year old Joy Laila Grace of Greensboro. Spake is charged with Second Degree Murder and currently in the Guilford county jail with no bond.

On November 28, 2018 at approximately 6:12 am Greensboro Police responded to 608 Candllewood Dr in reference to a Found Body call. Upon arrival the reporting party, Spake reported victim had committed suicide by hanging. Evidence at the scene lead detectives to believe the death was not an actual suicide, which started a suspicious death investigation.

Detectives later determined suspect Spake was untruthful with details of the incident at the time of report. Due to the combination of evidence, time of line of the incident, and statements provided by the suspect the case was reviewed by the district attorney’s office and criminal charges for Second Degree Murder was pursued.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.