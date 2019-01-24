News Release: Police make arrest in series of commercial armed robberies

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Police Make Arrest in Series of Commercial Robberies

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan 24, 2019) – The Greensboro Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division, Robbery Squad has been investigating a series of Armed Robberies that have occurred predominately on the Northern and Eastern side of the city during the two day period of January 23 and 24. The suspect was identified as Justin Keith Muse, B/M, 34 of Greensboro. Muse was arrested on January 24, 2019 without incident.

Muse was wanted for the Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon that occurred at, The Great Stops, located at 3901 N. Church Street, a Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon that occurred at, Walgreens, located at 300 E. Cornwallis Drive, a Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon that occurred at, Dollar General, located at 3109 Yanceyville Street, a Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon that occurred at, Subway, located at 1046 Summit Avenue, a Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon that occurred at, Great Stops, located at 2410 E. Market Street, and a Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon that occurred at, Family Dollar, located at 4900 Summit Avenue.

All of the aforementioned Robberies occurred within a two day period from January 23 through January 24, 2019. Muse also had two other outstanding warrants for Possession of a Stolen Auto and Misdemeanor Larceny.

