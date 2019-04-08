News Release: Police Make Arrest in Multiple Robberies

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Charge Teen in Multiple Robberies

GREENSBORO, NC (April 8, 2019) – The Greensboro Police Department, has charged Avion Bell, B/M 16, of Greensboro with four counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and two counts of Conspiracy to commit Robbery. Bell was arrested without incident on the morning of April 5, 2019.

Bell was charged for the robbery of several individuals beginning March 23, through the beginning of April and more charges could be forthcoming. Bell is currently in the Guilford County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond.

The investigation into each of these robberies is ongoing. Anyone with information about any of the incidents is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

