News Release: Police Make Arrest in Indecent Liberties Case

Police Make Arrest in Indecent Liberties Case

GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2019) – The Greensboro Police Department is asking any additional victims of a suspected child sex predator to come forward.

Charles Keith Jones, of 4708 Ridgefall Rd, was arrested on July 18, 2019 on a charge of Indecent Liberties with a Child, involving an 11 year old girl.

On 05/19/2019 at approximately 1638 hours the Greensboro Police Department received a report of a sexual assault against an 11 year old female child. After interviewing the parties involved in the investigation, detectives of the Greensboro Police Department’s Family Victims Unit obtained a warrant for arrest on Jones and arrested him at his residence on July 18, 2019.

According to police, information obtained during the investigation indicated that there may have been a possible previous victim. If you have any additional information in regards to this case, or know of any other victims, please contact the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 336-373-2255.

