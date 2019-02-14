News Release: Police Make Arrest in Commercial Robberies

Police Make Arrest in Commercial Robberies

GREENSBORO, NC (Feb. 14, 2019) – The Greensboro Police Department, has arrested Ronald Christopher Allen, 50 of Greensboro. Allen is charged with seven counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, as well as one count of Second Degree Kidnapping. Allen was arrested without incident in the 500 block of High Street on February 14, 2019.

Allen was charged for the December 31, 2018 robbery at Rite Aid located at 901 E Bessemer Ave., the January 9, robbery at Advance Auto located at 1060 Alamance Church Rd., the January 28, robbery at Family Dollar located at 2101 Randleman Rd., the January 29, robbery at CVS located at 1040 Alamance Church Rd., the February 5, robbery at Family Dollar located at 601 MLK Jr Dr., the February 9, robbery at Roses located at 531 W Meadowview Rd., and the February 14, robbery at CVS located at 309 E Cornwallis Dr.

Allen is currently in the Guilford County Jail with a $300,000 bond. The investigation into each of these robberies is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

