News Release: Police Make Arrest in Cash Register Thefts

Police Make Arrest in Cash Register Thefts

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 7, 2019) – The Greensboro Police Department has charged Antonio Isaac Woods, B/M 32, of Greensboro in connection to several recent cash register thefts in the last few weeks. Woods is charged with one count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, five counts of Felony Larceny, five counts of Felony Possession of Stolen Property, two counts of Misdemeanor Larceny and two counts of Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Property. Allen was arrested this July 31, without incident.

Woods was charged for the May 13th robbery at Subway located at 2105 Pyramids Village Blvd, the May 16th robbery at Subway located at 3011 Spring Garden St, the May 25th robbery at Subway located at 2609 Battleground Ave, the June 2nd robbery at BP located at 4700 W. Market St, the June 6th robbery at Exxon located at E. Gate City Blvd, the June 9th robbery at Circle K located at 2522 Randleman Rd, the June 29th robbery at Family Fare located at 3931 Battleground Ave, and the July 12th robbery at Great Stops located at 3901 N. Church St.

Woods is currently in the Guilford County Jail with a $78,500 bond and the investigation into each of these incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

