News Release: Police Make Arrest in 2018 Homicide Investigation

Greensboro Police Make Arrest in 2018 Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (Sept. 26, 2019) – On 12/12/2018, Greensboro Police Officers responded to 2004 Veasley Street where they located Krystal Dell Avery, (32 years old at that time), deceased. The initial cause of death was undetermined; however, continued investigation by Greensboro Police Detectives, with the assistance of the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, recently determined Ms. Avery’s death was a homicide.

On 9/26/2019, at approximately 8:15 a.m., Jeremiah Brown, 23 years old, of Greensboro, was arrested in the area of U. S. 29 and Cone Blvd. by the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Mr. Brown was charged with 1st Degree Murder and was also served with felony warrants unrelated to the homicide. Brown is currently in the Guilford County Jail with no Bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

