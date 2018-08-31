Police make arrest in double murder at 2016 off-campus party near N.C. A&T

Police Make Arrest in 2016 Homicide

GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2018) – Greensboro Police have made an arrest in the 2016 homicide of two students at an off campus party. Lawrence Jacques Baird, B/M 27, was arrested at his residence located at 1373 Lees Chapel Rd. Apt.-101 by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Baird faces two counts of First Degree Murder, Shooting into occupied dwelling, and Possession of firearm by a felon. Baird is currently in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

On October 2, 2016 at approximately 2:00 a.m. Police responded to the 911 Circle Drive in reference to a shooting. Officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 21 year old Ahmad Campbell and 19 year old Alisha Dieudonne were both transported to a local hospital where they succumbed to their wounds. A large party was taking place the location. An altercation began and a subject, now identified as Baird, produced a weapon and began firing.

Dieudonne and Campbell were not involved in the altercation. Dieudonne was a sophomore computer science major from Illinois. Campbell was a junior agriculture and environmental science systems major from North Carolina.

The investigation into this homicide is ongoing, anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.

