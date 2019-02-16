News Release: Police Make Additional Arrest in Summit Avenue Homicide

Police Make Additional Arrest in Summit Avenue Homicide

GREENSBORO, NC (Feb. 16, 2019) – Greensboro Police have charged an additional suspect in the January 23, homicide investigation at 703 Summit Avenue Apt 5. Cassandra Lynn Reynolds, 35, was arrested in Victorville CA, by the US Marshals on Wednesday, February 13th. Reynolds has been charged with two (2) counts of First Degree Murder, two (2) counts of Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon, First Degree Arson, and Kidnapping.

On January 23, 2019 at 8:40 pm, the Greensboro Police Department responded to 703 Summit Avenue Apt 5, to assist the Greensboro Fire Department with an active structure fire. During operations, the Greensboro Fire Department located a subject inside of the structure. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful. During the course of the investigation a second deceased subject was located inside the structure. Both deaths are being investigated as homicides

On January 26, the two victims in this incident were identified as Kevin Hugh Moore, W/M 55, of 703 Summit Ave. #5 and Lewis Franklin Humphrey, B/M 44, of Greensboro. Chris Adrean Collins, W/M 18, Greensboro was charged with two (2) counts of First Degree Murder, two (2) counts of Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon, First Degree Arson and Kidnapping.

On February 4, two additional suspects were charged in the homicide investigation at 703 Summit Ave Apt #5. Damian Roger Verwey, W/M, 20, and Rebecka Ellen Willard, W/F, 23, were both arrested in Muskegon Michigan and held on Fugitive of Justice Warrants. Charges for each include two charges of First Degree Murder, First Degree Arson, and Kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.