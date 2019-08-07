News Release: Police Looking to Identify Two Suspects in Commercial Robbery

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

UPDATE (Aug. 7): Greensboro Police are hoping to identify the two people in the attached surveillance photos from the commercial robbery that occurred on July 27, at Genio Tech located at 844 Winston Street. If anyone has information about this incident they are encouraged to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (July 27, 2019) – On 7/27/2019 at approximately 6:06 p.m. – Police responded to Genio Tech located at 844 Winston Street in reference to the robbery of business. Two African American males entered the business armed with handguns and took an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported at this time.

Subject Descriptions:

#1: African American male; age: 20-30 years old; wearing black hoodie, black doorag and red bandana over the face.

#2: African American male; approximately 5’10”; wearing black ball cap.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

