News Release: Police Looking to Identify Suspect in Bank Robbery

Police Looking to Identify Suspect in Bank Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (Sept. 8, 2018) – Police are looking to identify the individual in surveillance photos from a bank robbery. At approximately 10 am on September 9, Greensboro Police responded to the Truliant Credit Union at 2914 S. Elm-Eugene Street. The suspect entered the bank demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was wearing a gray T-shirt with a darker gray middle section on the back, red/black shorts and black sneakers. The suspect is believed to be in his late 20’s to early 30’s.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.