News Release: Police Looking to Identify Robbery Suspects

Police Looking to Identify Robbery Suspects

GREENSBORO, NC (August 29, 2018) – Police are looking to identify two suspects in a robbery that occurred on the morning of August 29. The robbery happened at 2000 East Market Street. Two male subjects entered a taxicab when one of the subjects pointed a gun at the driver and demanded money. The driver handed them an undisclosed amount of cash before they exited the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

