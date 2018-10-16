News Release: Police Investigation on East Side Drive

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Investigation on East Side Drive

GREENSBORO, NC (October 16, 2018) – At approximately 2:44 Police responded to a disorderly subject in the 1000 block of East Side Drive. Upon arrival police located one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the suspect in this incident to be held up in a residence on East Side Drive.

East Side Drive is currently closed from Gate City Blvd. to US 29 and S Benbow Road is closed from Gate City to Douglas Street. Residents in the area are asked to shelter in place.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

