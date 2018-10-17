News Release: Police Investigation on East Side Drive

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Investigation on East Side Drive

***Arrest Update***

GREENSBORO, NC (October 17, 2018) – On 10/17/2018 at approximately 10 a.m. deputies with the Wake County and Harnett County Sheriff’s Departments, at the request of the Greensboro Police Department were able to arrest Lamonte Gregory Baldwin, B/M 49, of 1004 East Side Dr. in Willow Springs, NC.

Baldwin has been transported back to Greensboro where he has been charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Larceny of a Firearm, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle all in relation to the aggravated assault on 10/16/2018. Baldwin has also been served with outstanding Orders for Arrest not related to this incident for Resist, Delay and Obstruct a Public Official, Intoxicated and Disruptive in Public and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

At approximately 2:44 p.m. on October 16, police responded to a disorderly subject in the 1000 block of East Side Drive. Upon arrival police located one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Police believed the suspect in this incident Fled to a residence on East Side Drive. Police cleared the residence and the suspect had fled the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.