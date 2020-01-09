News Release: Police Investigating Stabbing on Ogden Street

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Police Investigating Stabbing on Ogden Street

GREENSBORO, NC (January 9, 2020) – At approximately 6:27 p.m. Greensboro Police responded to 1347 Ogden Street in reference to a stabbing. During a brief disturbance between several acquaintances two people were injured. The two patients were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police have identified all parties involved and are not currently looking for a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

