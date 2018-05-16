News Release: Police Investigating Shots Fired Call Near Courthouse

Police Investigating Shots Fired Call Near Courthouse

GREENSBORO, NC (May 16, 2018) – Police are currently managing an incident in the downtown area. There are multiple reports of gunshots in the downtown area near the courthouse. At this point no victims have been located. Police are detaining several subjects as the investigation continues.

Police are asking citizens to avoid the area around the courthouse while the investigation is ongoing. There are no other details at this time.

The Chief of Police Wayne Scott and Interim City Manager David Parrish will hold a press conference to update the media at 12:30 pm in front of City Hall located at 300 W. Washington Street.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Interim Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.