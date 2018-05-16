News Release: Police Investigating Shots Fired Call Near Courthouse

Police Investigating Shots Fired Call Near Courthouse
GREENSBORO, NC (May 16, 2018) – Police are currently managing an incident in the downtown area. There are multiple reports of gunshots in the downtown area near the courthouse. At this point no victims have been located. Police are detaining several subjects as the investigation continues.
Police are asking citizens to avoid the area around the courthouse while the investigation is ongoing. There are no other details at this time.
The Chief of Police Wayne Scott and Interim City Manager David Parrish will hold a press conference to update the media at 12:30 pm in front of City Hall located at 300 W. Washington Street.
