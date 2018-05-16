News Release: Police Investigating Shots Fired Call Near Courthouse

Police Investigating Shots Fired Call Near Courthouse

GREENSBORO, NC (May 16, 2018) – At approximately 10:42 a.m. this morning Greensboro Police responded to multiple shots in the parking lot adjacent to the courthouse located at 300 West Washington Street. The Courthouse and City Hall went into lock down protocol and police began investigating the incident.

Within minutes of officers arriving on scene in an area in front of the courthouse there was a fight involving three to five individuals. Greensboro Police and Guilford County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to break up the fight and detain several subjects who were involved in the fight. Myles Christian White B/M 19, Jaquan Tyree Williams-Clark B/M 21, and Jamal Anthony Gwynn B/M 23 were each charged with Misdemeanor Simple Affray. At this time there are no facts to indicate that the two incidents are related.

At this point no victims have been located. Greensboro Police are going to augment security in and around the Melvin Municipal Office Building to ensure the safety of city employees and citizens in the area. Police do not currently have anyone in custody related to the shooting and believe this is an isolated incident. Police do not believe the shooting was targeted at any government service or building. At this time City Hall and the courthouse are no longer in lockdown protocol.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

Ronald Glenn

Interim Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

