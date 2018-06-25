News Release: Police Investigating Shooting on Sumner Ridge Lane

Police Investigating Shooting on Sumner Ridge Lane
GREENSBORO, NC (June 25, 2018) – At approximately 7:28 p.m. Police responded to a shots fired call at 4201 Sumner Ridge Lane. Upon arrival police located one male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
