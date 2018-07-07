News Release: Police Investigating Shooting on Randleman Road

Police Investigating Shooting on Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, NC (July 7, 2018) – On July 7, 2018 at approximately 2:55 Police responded to 507 Mystic Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival they located one male victim, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. It was determined that the incident began at the Citgo gas station located at 3104 Randleman Rd.

The victim vehicle exited the gas station parking lot and proceeded north on Randleman Road. As it did, an occupant of another vehicle discharged multiple rounds, striking the victim vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is believed to be in a dark colored vehicle. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

