News Release: Police Investigating Shooting on Gant Street

Police Investigating Shooting on Gant Street

GREENSBORO, NC (April 23, 2018) – At 4:58 p.m. police responded to a shooting call at 301 Gant Street in Greensboro. Upon arrival police located three victims with apparent gunshot wounds. One victim was confirmed deceased at the scene, a second was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and a third was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Interim Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.