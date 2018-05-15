News Release: Police Investigating Shooting on Gant Street

Police Investigating Shooting on Gant Street
GREENSBORO, NC (April 23, 2018) – At 4:58 p.m. police responded to a shooting call at 301 Gant Street in Greensboro. Upon arrival police located three victims with apparent gunshot wounds. One victim was confirmed deceased at the scene, a second was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and a third was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time.
