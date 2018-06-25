News Release: Police Investigating Shooting on Cone Blvd

Police Investigating Shooting on Cone Blvd

GREENSBORO, NC (June 25, 2018) – Shortly after 3:40 p.m. Police responded to a shots fired call in the 900 Block of East Cone Blvd. Upon arrival police located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. EMS performed life saving efforts before one victim succumbed to his injuries on scene and the second victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Interim Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.