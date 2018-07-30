News Release: Police Investigating Shooting at Federal Place

Police Investigating Shooting at Federal Place

GREENSBORO, NC (July 30, 2018) – At approximately 11:50 a.m. Greensboro police and deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department responded to a discharge of firearm call at Federal Place and Washington street. Upon arrival police located one victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police have closed Federal Place and the parking lot on Washington Avenue across from the courthouse to investigate. Police believe the suspect left the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

