News Release: Police Investigating Shooting at 4241 Bernau Avenue

Police Investigating Shooting at 4241 Bernau Avenue

GREENSBORO, NC (Oct. 13, 2018) – At approximately 8:12 a.m. police responded to a reported shooting at 4241 Bernau Avenue in Greensboro. Upon arrival police located two victims, one male and one female with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital. The male victim transported is in critical condition, the female victim is in stable condition. Police, Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are on scene.

There is limited suspect information at this time, it is believed the suspect vehicle is a newer model charcoal gray sedan possibly either a BMW or Infinity.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

