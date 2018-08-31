News Release: Victim in this morning’s Patio Place shooting dies; investigation now a homicide

Police Investigating Patio Place Shooting As a Homicide
GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2018) – The victim in the investigation at 2707 Patio Place has succumbed to his injuries. Police are now investigating this incident as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Ronald Bernard McCray, B/M 36, of Greensboro, NC.
Officers were called to investigate a shooting at 2707 Patio Place at approximately 6:43 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located one victim who was transported to a local hospital suffering from serious injury.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.
