News Release: Police Investigating Homicide

Police Investigating Homicide

GREENSBORO, NC (Feb. 5, 2019) – On 01/29/2019 at approximately 5:40 p.m. the Greensboro Police Department along with Greensboro Fire and Guilford County EMS responded to 4304 Summit Avenue in reference to an unresponsive female found inside of the residence. Upon transport to a local medical facility, the female was identified as Mary Moore Foulks B/F, 81, of the Summit Avenue address. Lifesaving efforts were made but Foulks was declared deceased. On 1-31-2019 an autopsy was conducted at the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office and the cause of death was determined to be from injuries sustained at the residence on 01/29/2019. This incident has been ruled as the City’s fifth (5th) homicide of the year.

On 02/05/2019 the victim’s son, Edward Paul Foulks B/M, 60, of Greensboro surrendered himself to Greensboro Detectives where he was charged with First Degree Murder. Foulks is currently in the Guilford County Jail under no bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

