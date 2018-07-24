News Release: Police Investigating Homicide on West Avenue

Police Investigating Homicide on West Avenue
GREENSBORO, NC (July 24, 2018) – Greensboro police responded to 3712 West Avenue after receiving two calls, a discharge of firearm call just before 5:30 p.m. and a suspicious activity call just before 6 p.m. Upon arrival police located a male victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim has not been identified and there is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.
