News Release: Police Investigating Homicide on Spring Garden Street

Police Investigating Homicide on Spring Garden Street

GREENSBORO, NC (December 7, 2019) – On December 6, 2019 at 9:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2819 Spring Garden St Apt C in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival one male victim was located inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim identified as Aldrek Jabreel Strong, B/M 23, of Sedalia, NC was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police were able to develop suspect information, and the suspect was identified as Rayvon Daleyon Wall, B/M 21, of Greensboro. Wall was located in an adjacent apartment building and taken into custody a short time after the incident. Wall is charged with First Degree Murder and is currently in the custody of the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

