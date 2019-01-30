News Release: Police Investigating Home Invasion

Police Investigating Home Invasion
GREENSBORO, NC (January 30, 2019) – At approximately 7:40 a.m. police responded to 4645 Brompton Drive in reference to a home invasion call. A male subject, approximately 5’4″ with a slim build, wearing a mask and gloves entered the residence through an unsecured door and pointed a gun at the residents of the home. The victims were instructed to stay in a bedroom while the suspect stole electronics and fled on foot.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
# # # #
Ronald Glenn
Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.