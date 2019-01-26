News Release: Police Investigating Discharge of Firearm Call

Police Investigating Discharge of Firearm Call
GREENSBORO, NC (Jan 26, 2019) – At approximately 8:16pm Greensboro Police responded to Four Seasons Town Centre Mall located at 410 Four Seasons Town Centre in reference to a discharge of firearm call. During a fight inside the mall a weapon was discharged. No one was reported injured and subjects involved in the fight attempted to flee the area. Immediately following the incident police were able take two juveniles into custody.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
# # # #
Ronald Glenn
Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.