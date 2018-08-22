News Release: Police Investigating Discharge of Firearm Call at Cottage Place

Police Investigating Discharge of Firearm Call at Cottage Place

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug, 22 2018) – At approximately 9:30 a.m. Greensboro police responded to a discharge of firearm call in the 2900 block of Cottage Place. Upon arrival police located one victim with non life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

