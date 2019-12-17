News Release: Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

[PR Template]

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (December 17, 2019) – On 12/17/2019 at 6:35 a.m. Officers responded to the Citgo located at 4628 W Gate City Blvd in reference to a robbery of business. One suspect entered the business and demanded an undisclosed about of cash. The suspect fled the store running northeast. Police are looking to identify the suspect from surveillance photos.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately six feet tall, wearing a green hooded jacket, checkered pajama bottoms, and flip flops. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

