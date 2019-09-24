News Release: Police Investigating Commercial Robbery and Assault

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery and Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 24, 2019) – On 9/24/2019 at approximately 9:30 am Police responded to a commercial robbery at the Rodeway Inn and Suites located at 3117 Cedar Park Road. Officers located a victim who was transported in critical condition to a local hospital by EMS. No suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

