News Release: Police investigating a Vehicle Crash at Green Point Drive

Police investigating a Vehicle Crash at Green Point Drive

GREENSBORO, NC (June 14, 2018) – At approximately 12:17 p.m. police responded to the 3800 block of Green Point Dr. in reference to a vehicle that collided with a home. The home was occupied but no one was injured in the incident. There was no damage done to the home.

Police believe this crash was related to another incident in the 3800 Block of Mosby Dr. According to witnesses two vehicles exchanged gun shots before leaving the location. While attempting to navigate a turn, the vehicle that bumped into the home lost control and left the roadway. At this time there is no information on the other vehicle that was involved in the exchange. No one was injured in the exchange, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

