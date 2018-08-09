News Release: Police Hosting Vehicle Safety Day at Friendly Center

Police Hosting Vehicle Safety Day at Friendly Center

GREENSBORO, NC (August 9, 2018) – The Greensboro police department wants the community to come out and enjoy music, food, and fun while learning about vehicle safety. The free event will include police educating drivers on child safety seat installations, summer heat vehicle safety for kids and pets, as well as free giveaways. There will also be a bouncy house for the kids and music from 102 Jamz.

The event will be held in the Whole Foods parking lot located at 3202 W Friendly Ave, from 10 am – 1 pm and is free and open to the public. Make sure to come out early and get free giveaways like anti-theft screws for vehicle license plates and goodie bags for the kids.

This is a great opportunity to meet and interact with officers in a fun way and learn valuable information to help keep your vehicle safe.

