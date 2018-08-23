News Release: Police Encourage Online Classified Ad Transactions at Police Stations

Police Encourage Online Classified Ad Transactions at Police Stations

GREENSBORO, NC (August 23, 2018) – Greensboro Police want to remind people that selling online can be convenient, but buyers and sellers should use caution and common sense when conducting transactions.

For buyers and sellers, these sites allow them to reach a large audience and find a huge assortment of goods and compare prices at their fingertips. But for criminals, online classified ad sites like Craigslist, Letgo, and OfferUp, provide another means for them to carry out crimes. Thieves and robbers can use these online ad sites to lure people who have either money or property worth stealing. Because of the risks involved with these transactions, Greensboro police continue to encourage people to make the exchange at one of their police stations.

In the last two months there have been at least five incidents of buyers or sellers having their property stolen. So Police want to offer a few tips when carrying out a transaction from an online classified ads

Buyers and sellers should meet at a police station when exchanging goods for cash. If one party does not agree to meet at a police station, that could be an indicator that they are not legitimate.

If meeting at a police station is not possible, police recommend meeting in a public place you are familiar with – during the daytime when other people will be around. Get to the meeting place before the other person so you can observe their behavior, if something doesn’t feel right, leave. You can sell your item, or buy a similar item, some other day. Never agree to go to a second location. Chances are it’s a setup. Stay in the place you are familiar with.

Other safety precautions when conduction transactions from on-line ads include having someone with you. If you are interested in purchasing a large item, like a piece of furniture, and you must go to the seller’s home, bring someone with you, and let someone else know where you are going. Share whatever contact info you have for the seller (their phone number, email address), and when you expect to be home. If a potential buyer is coming to your house, have other people in your home with you.

Learn as much about the person on the other end of the app as you can.

Partial names, nicknames, aliases, and associate’s names could all be helpful in identifying a robbery suspect. In addition to communicating over email, it is recommended to talk to the person by phone before meeting them. By talking with the person about the item you are selling or buying, you might be able to learn if the person is truly interested in the transaction – or if this is some kind of ploy.

Record the serial number of your electronic device, or mark it with a personalized identifier. This way, if it does get stolen, it will be easier to trace.

Buying and selling through online classified ad sites can be a fast and profitable way to move goods. By meeting at a police station and taking precautions during face-to-face meetings, the transactions can also be safe.

