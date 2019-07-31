News Release: Police Conducting Death Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Police Conducting Death Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2019) – Greensboro Police are conducting a death investigation at 220 N. Davie St. The cause of death is under investigation and has yet to be determined. At this time no foul play is suspected. There are currently no other details available. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

