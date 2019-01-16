News Release: Police Conducting Death Investigation

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-547-4002

Police Conducting Death Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (January 16, 2019) – Greensboro Police are currently on scene at the Sands Motel located at 3114 Sands Drive conducting a death investigation. Police received the call to respond to the location shortly before 3 p.m.

There are currently no other details available. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

