News Release: Police Conducting Death Investigation

Posted By: Greensboro 101 January 16, 2019 6:57 pm

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-547-4002

Police Conducting Death Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (January 16, 2019) – Greensboro Police are currently on scene at the Sands Motel located at 3114 Sands Drive conducting a death investigation. Police received the call to respond to the location shortly before 3 p.m.

There are currently no other details available. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
# # # #

Ronald Glenn
Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Sands-Drive-Death-Investigation.docx
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE