News Release: Police Conducting Death Investigation

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-547-4002
Police Conducting Death Investigation
GREENSBORO, NC (January 16, 2019) – Greensboro Police are currently on scene at the Sands Motel located at 3114 Sands Drive conducting a death investigation. Police received the call to respond to the location shortly before 3 p.m.
There are currently no other details available. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
