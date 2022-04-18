News Release: Police Chief Brian James Announces Retirement Plans

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Police Chief Brian James Announces Retirement Plans

GREENSBORO, NC (April 18, 2022) – City of Greensboro Police Chief Brian James has announced his plans to retire, effective May 31.

Chief James joined the Greensboro Police department in 1996 and was promoted to Police Chief in January 2020. He has served in several key leadership roles within the police department, such as Police Neighborhood Resource Center, Criminal Investigations Division, Training Division, Resource Management Division, and Bureau Commander of the Patrol Division.

“Prior to, and since my arrival as City Manager earlier this year, Chief James has been a phenomenal team member,” said Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba. “In our regular communication, he demonstrates a unique passion for his job and genuine support for our police officers. His ideas and stellar leadership will be missed. Chief James developed an exceptional team of deputies who are able to continue the vision he charted for the department.”

Additionally, Chief James has led numerous non-profit initiatives, such as chair of United Way’s African American Leadership cabinet, board chair of Malachi House, Greensboro Rotary, and vice chair of Guilford Child Development.

“Our community has benefited from the steadfast leadership of Chief Brian James and his departure will be an enormous loss to our City,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “He led the department through challenges, such as the 2020 summer protests, a relentless pandemic and record number vacancies in law enforcement. On behalf of the City Council, we thank Chief James for his dedication and years of exemplary service.”

The City has secured an executive recruiting firm to assist with the selection process for a new chief.

Teresa Biffle has been selected to serve as Interim Police Chief while the search begins. Biffle, a 27-year veteran of the Greensboro Police Department, has served as the Deputy Chief of the Management Bureau since 2021 when she was promoted by Chief James.

